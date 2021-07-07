Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered at Delhi home

"Incident happened around 9.00 pm when her domestic help opened the door for the family's regular washerman (dhobi). When the help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to one room and restrained her. In the meantime, two other boys entered and overpowered Kitty Kumaramangalam. They smothered her using a pillow," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Southwest Delhi.