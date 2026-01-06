Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passes away after a prolonged illness

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passed away at the age of 81 in the early hours of Tuesday, an official release from the office of Kalmadi said.

The former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He breathed his last at around 3:30 am following a prolonged illness.

Kalmadi, a former Member of Parliament from Pune and former Minister of State for Railways, is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Kalmadi, a prominent political figure from Pune, represented the city multiple times in the Lok Sabha. He held several key positions during his political career and was associated with sports administration at the national level for many years.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence, Kalmadi House in Erandwane, Pune, until 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth smashanbhumi in Navi Peth, Pune, at 3:30 pm.

"Former Member of Parliament from Pune, former Union Minister of State for railways, and former President of the Indian Olympic Association, Mr. Suresh Kalmadi (aged 81), passed away in Pune today on Tuesday, 6th January at 3.30 am after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren. His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, Pune till 2 pm and cremation will take place at Vaikunth smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune at 3.30 pm," an official press release said.

