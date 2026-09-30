Former UP IAS Divya Mittal to join politics — Other prominent bureaucrats who switched sides

Divya Mittal, a 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, formally announced her decision to enter politics following her resignation from the civil services.
Her announcement comes months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
In a video statement on X, Divya Mittal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after a 13-year career on August 30, said she wanted to create a platform that would be concerned about the country's future.
"I want to be the voice of those people whose voices cannot reach any office and, even if they do, are not heard," she said and added that she wanted to "seek an account of the country's 80 years since Independence".
On her decision to begin the political journey in Uttar Pradesh, Mittal described the state as her “karmabhoomi” and said people there had supported her during her administrative career.
“I came here as an officer, but the people here made me their daughter,” she said, adding that the state's people and soil had taught her about her purpose.
Divya Mittal said her political initiative would be shaped in joint consultation with citizens.
She was the special secretary in the Revenue Department in Lucknow when she tendered her resignation. She had previously served as the district magistrate in Deoria, Mirzapur, and Sant Kabir Nagar.
During her tenure as Mirzapur district magistrate, she gained widespread attention after tap water was brought to Lahuriadah, a remote hill village in Halia block, for the first time, 75 years after Independence.
Locals remember her tenure in Deoria for her efforts in implementing government schemes at the grassroots level and for her decisive administrative actions.
Mittal is not the first civil servant to trade administrative files for political campaigns. Over the years, several high-ranking bureaucrats have successfully transitioned into prominent political roles.