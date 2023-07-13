Arjun Mohan working with Byju’s, but not int’l CEO1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:51 PM IST
For more than a decade, Mohan was the chief business officer at Byju’s before joining edtech unicorn upGrad as its chief investment officer in 2020. Mohan quit the startup in December 2022.
MUMBAI : Arjun Mohan, the former chief executive officer of upGrad and former chief business officer of Byju’s confirmed on Thursday that he is working with Byju’s co-founder Raveendran on “multiple things" but said he hasn’t been roped in for the role of international CEO.
