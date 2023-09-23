Former US official compares Canada with ‘ant’ and India with ‘elephant’2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin says that if the US has to choose between Canada and India, it will choose India as the relationship is 'too important'
Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin on Saturday said that if the US has to choose between Canada and India, it will choose India as the relationship is "too important." He argues that India is strategically more important than Canada and that Ottawa picking a fight with India is like "an ant picking a fight against an elephant." Rubin also suggests that Justin Trudeau's poor approval ratings indicate that he may not be in power for long, and the US can rebuild the relationship with Canada after he is gone.