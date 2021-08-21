Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday (21 August, 2021), informed SGPGI.

The 89-year-old veteran leader's death happened due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital further informed. He breathed his last 9:15 pm tonight.

The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath informed that Singh's last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora on the evening of August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23.

Singh was appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1991, but resigned following the demolition of the Babri Masjid by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He became Chief Minister for a second term in 1997, but was removed by his party, Bhartiya Janata Party, in 1999, and left the BJP, forming his own party.

Singh re-entered the BJP in 2004, and was elected a Member of Parliament from Bulandshahar. He left the BJP for a second time in 2009, and successfully contested the 2009 Indian general election as an independent from Etah. He joined the BJP again in 2014, and was appointed Governor of Rajasthan. He served a five-year term, and re-entered active politics in 2019. In September 2019 he was brought to trial for criminal conspiracy to demolish the Babri Masjid. He was acquitted by a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences for the veteran leader, saying that ‘he leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.'

“I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he also acknowledged Singh's contributions to the country through his entire political careers and stated, “Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions."

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," he further posted on the micro-blogging site.

“Kalyan Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics, who left an indelible mark on the country and society with his personality and work... In his demise, I have lost my elder brother and companion. The void created by his death is almost impossible to fill," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences at the demise of Singh.

राष्ट्र, धर्म व जनता को समर्पित ऐसे विराट व आदर्शपूर्ण जीवन को मैं कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। उनके निधन से देश व समस्त भाजपा परिवार शोकाकुल है।



ये देश व आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ उनके वृहत योगदान के लिए सदैव ऋणी रहेंगी। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे।



ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2021

Former UP CM and BSP supremo Mayawati also took to Twitter to offer condolences too.

भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता व उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल रहे श्री कल्याण सिंह के निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व समर्थकों आदि के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 21, 2021

Adityanath addressed the media and informed that the state will undergo 3 days of mourning.

“We all are saddened by Kalyan Ji's demise. I pray for his soul. The state will undergo 3 days of mourning," Adityanath said.

The chief minister had met former Singh who was admitted to SGPGI in "critical" condition.

Adityanath arrived at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the morning and enquired about the health of the veteran leader, it said.

"Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system," the hospital said in a statement.

It said he is under close observation of the doctors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also enquired about the veteran politician's health.

"The overall condition of former CM Kalyan Singh is stable. The Union Home Minister enquired about his health and appreciated the efforts of the doctors here," said SGPI Director, Professor RK Dhiman had said.

