Home >News >India >Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, 4 family members test positive for Covid-19

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, 4 family members test positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat. Photo: PTI
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

He also urged that 'all the people who have come in contact with me till this afternoon, please get your inquiry done, because these precautions are necessary'

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and four members of his family test positive for coronavirus, the minister posted on Twitter.

Stating that he was reluctant in taking the Covid-19 test first, Rawat tweeted, "Later this afternoon, I, my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, decided to do the test."

As the results came, it showed that Rawat, along with his four family members were Covid-19 positive. He also urged that "all the people who have come in contact with me till this afternoon, please get your inquiry done, because these precautions are necessary."

Only recently, the current Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications.

Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has asked people to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of the fresh surge in infections in various parts of the country and the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

This comes days after the Centre had asked the state government to take stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus during the Kumbh Mela beginning from April 1.

