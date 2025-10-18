Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt in car accident en route to Dehradun from Delhi

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat escaped unhurt in a car accident today on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway. Rawat later posted on social media, saying that he is okay but the car has suffered damages.

Sayak Basu
Updated18 Oct 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat addresses a press conference at the State Congress Headquarters, in Dehradun on Friday.
Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat addresses a press conference at the State Congress Headquarters, in Dehradun on Friday. (ANI)

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat survived a road accident on Saturday near Kankaerkheda while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

As per social media, the incident occurred near the MIT College on the Meerut-Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Rawat himself took to social media later and said, “I am okay. The car has definitely suffered damages.”

In Delhi, Rawat paid his last respects to Uday Soni, husband of senior Congress leader Ambika Soni, who passed away today.

The former Uttarakhand CM also shared the same from his official Facebook page.

Rawat had also announced on X that he would come on a Facebook Live from his official page in order to speak to his followers about his conversation with people from Uttarakhand who were selling products from the state and promoting its cuisine in the national capital.

Rawat said in his X post, "As my age advances, the scope of my concerns regarding certain issues deepens. The first concern is about promoting the marketing of Uttarakhand's small and large #products and #cuisines, and the second concern is about preserving our language-dialect, culture, and crafts. During my stay in Delhi, I met some of my brothers and sisters who have taken up the responsibility of promoting, propagating, and selling Uttarakhandi products and cuisines in Delhi and the NCR region. However, the area of culture, crafts, language-dialect is still not encouraging."

"Today, that is, on date-18 October, at 7:45 PM, I will share the details of the conversation that took place among brothers and sisters in Delhi with all of you on my #facebooklive," he had said.

On Saturday, Rawat also slammed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saying, "Rajnath Singh is the Defence Minister of our country. He knows that successive governments have played a major role in making this a capable India. If we are a missile power today, the previous governments have played a major role. They laid down all the groundwork...We did not get Agni and BrahMos within just one day. It is the contribution of several years..."

