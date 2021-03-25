Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, who confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, has been shifted to AIIMS in Delhi earlier today. He was flown to Delhi from Dehradun by the state government's air ambulance.

On Wednesday, the former Uttarakhand CM said that four members of his family also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Recently, the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat also tested positive for Covid-19. The chief minister informed on Twitter about his COVID-19 test report but he is alright and has no complications.

Stating that he was reluctant in taking the Covid-19 test initiallly, Rawat took to Twitter to say, "Later this afternoon, I, my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, decided to do the test."

He also urged all the people who came in contact with him to get tested for coronavirus.

Uttarakhand reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a chunk of them from Haridwar, which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela from April 1. While no fatality due to the disease was reported in a day, the state is witnessing a surge in infections.

Haridwar reported the highest number of 71 new cases, followed by Dehradun with 63, Nainital 22, Udham Singh Nagar 14, eight each in Pauri, Rudraprayag and Tehri, five in Pithoragarh and one in Almora, a COVID-19 control room bulletin said. However, no fresh cases were detected in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi districts.

Meanwhile, the high court on Wednesday has mandated a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination report for attending the Kumbh. Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the Uttarakhand High Court has issued clear directives in this regard.

Also, the duration of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been curtailed to just one month this year. The congregation on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar will take place from April 1 to 30, with three "shahi snan" (major bathing) dates on April 12, 14 and 27, as per a notification released on Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)





