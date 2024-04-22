Hello User
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu conferred Padma Vibhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu conferred Padma Vibhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

Livemint

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has been conferred Padma Vibhushan in the field of Public Affairs by President Droupadi Murmu.

File photo of former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.

Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Host of other prominent persons were also conferred with Padma Awards by President Murmu.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and industrialist Sitaram Jindal were conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, among others, were also present at the function.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

