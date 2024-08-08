Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at 80

  • Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away.

Published8 Aug 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal (India). (File)
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal (India). (File)

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a veteran Left leader and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, passed away at his residence in Kolkata on Thursday.

Bhattacharjee was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mira, and daughter Suchetana.

Bhattacharya, who served as the Chief Minister of Bengal from November 2000 to May 2011, resided in a modest two-room government apartment in the Ballygunge area of south Kolkata. In recent years, he had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had seldom ventured outside his home.

(This is a developing story)

