Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the Anti Corruption Bureau in the Formula-E race issue.

The HC also extended the interim protection against arrest for Rama Rao, also known as KTR, until the order is pronounced.

After hearing the arguments from the state government as well as the defence, Justice K Lakshman reserved the orders.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy pointed out that payments were made to Formula E Organisation without following business rules and necessary approvals while the defence advocates argued that there was no criminality in the case.

The Telangana ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rama Rao, a minister in BRS regime, over alleged payments, part of it in foreign currency without approvals, made to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about ₹55 crore.