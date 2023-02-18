Formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' established: Amit Shah on Shiv Sena row
- On the other side, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Eknath Shinde led party faction want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, party's symbol, but not the Shiv Sena family.
A day after the Election Commission announced it decision to allot 'Shiv Sena' party name and symbol to Eknath Shinde led party faction, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' was established.
