A day after the Election Commission announced it decision to allot 'Shiv Sena' party name and symbol to Eknath Shinde led party faction, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' was established.

Commenting on the dispute and EC's decision, Shah said in Pune, "The Election Commission established the difference between truth and lie yesterday. The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' was established yesterday..."

On the other side, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Eknath Shinde led party faction want the face of Balasaheb Thackeray, party's symbol, but not the Shiv Sena family.

ALSO READ: 'PM Modi needs mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to...': Uddhav Thackeray after losing Shiv Sena name, symbol

“I'd like to say that they want the face of Balasahev Thackeray, they want the election symbol but not the family of Shiv Sena. PM Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra. People of the state know which face is real & which isn't," said Uddhav Thackeray.

“Thieves were given the holy 'bow & arrow', similarly the 'torch' (mashaal) can be taken away. I challenge them - if they're men, come in front us even with the stolen 'bow & arrow', we'll contest election with the 'torch'. This is our test, the battle has begun," he added while addressing his supporter outside Matoshree, his Bandra residence.

Uddhav also challenged the Eknath Shinde's faction to come out on the field with a bow and arrow and his party will counter with a flaming torch.

On Friday, the Election Commission announced the decision in favour of the CM Eknath Shinde led faction of the Shiv Sena party and said that his faction will retain the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’ and its name.

It added that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will continue with its ‘flaming torch’ symbol.

With PTI inputs.

