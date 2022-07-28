Fortis doctor claims operating world's largest floating loose body in knee

Dr Kaushal Kant said that this is a normal case in osteoarthritis of the knee where the 77-year old patient himself is a doctor and the size of the loose body floating in his knee was three times larger than the normal size of the kneecap, measured around 6.5x5x3cm.
An orthopaedic surgeon at Delhi's Fortis Escorts hospital, Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, has claimed that he operated on the largest loose body floating in the knee of a 77-year old patient. He informed that the 'loose body' was floating for the past 35-40 years in the patient's body, according to news agency ANI.
He said that this is a normal case in osteoarthritis of the knee where the 77-year old patient himself is a doctor and the size of the loose body floating in his knee was three times larger than the normal size of the kneecap, measured around 6.5x5x3cm.
According to Dr Kaushal, the weight of the loose body was almost equal to the knee joint, hence its seize was also 60-70% of the total size of the knee. He said that on documents, it is the largest loose body ever found in the world.
"The main reason behind it was a minor trauma in which some parts of the bone was floating in the knee joint, on which the deposition started, exactly like the development of a pearl in the sea," he stated.
He further said that loose bodies are formed in certain health condition. "The formation of loose body is quite common in around 20-30% of the old age patients. But this is an isolated single largest body which is uncommon to be found in the knees as a rare phenomenon. On the other hand, finding multiple loose bodies, in numbers like 10 or more in small sizes is very common," Dr Kaushal added.
He said that the cartilage of the loose body can be used for the cartilage transplant in some patients.
Meanwhile, Dr VP Pandey, the 77-year old patient eho was operated for the largest loose body in his knee joint said, "I am a retired Chief Medical Officer, but still working on some projects. Earlier, the loose body was of smaller size, but it slowly developed to a larger size due to my ignorance towards my health."
