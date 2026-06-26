Fortis Hospital assures cooperation with Delhi government after inspection reveals irregularities, alleged violations

A Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Thursday assured its complete cooperation with the Delhi government, hours after the district administration carried out an urgent inspection and found irregularities.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Fortis remains committed to the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence, and regulatory compliance. We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority," PTI reported.

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Why did Fortis Hospital undergo inspection? Here's what we know The statement came after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry after she received a complaint during a 'Jan Sunwai'. The complainant reportedly alleged that the hospital demanded payment before starting treatment of a person who was stabbed and that the delay in providing timely medical care claimed his life.

The statement from Delhi CMO added, "Acting upon a complaint received during the CM Jan Sunwai, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. A team of officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the hospital. Discrepancies have been observed. A detailed report of the same shall be examined thoroughly."

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, an inspection team led by the Central District Magistrate, who was accompanied by officials from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service, and other departments, carried out an inspection at the hospital on Thursday.

The inspection team examined CCTV footage and records maintained by the hospital's emergency department. The footage revealed that the injured youth walked into the emergency department on his own, indicating that timely treatment could have saved his life.

The statement added that the inspection uncovered alleged breaches of building regulations, unauthorised construction, shortcomings in fire safety measures, improper use of the basement, and significant violations of standard operating procedures related to medical protocols.

Further, the Delhi government has now decided to initiate action against the hospital, in view of the alleged irregularities and lapses in patient care. Additionally, the government is now preparing a detailed inquiry report.

Delhi government won't tolerate lapses: CMO In a statement, the Delhi CMO noted that the Gupta-led government would not tolerate any lapses and asserted that any lapses or irregularities confirmed during the inspection would invite strict action.

It added, "Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient's right to timely and dignified care."

Delhi government approves Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme In a cabinet meeting earlier, the government approved a Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme, under which the cashless health coverage has been expanded to 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, along with their families.

The scheme offers treatment of up to ₹2 lakh for workers and ₹10 lakh for their families, along with annual health check-ups, empanelled hospitals, emergency medical support and mobile medical units.