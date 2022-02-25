Fortum Charge & Drive India Pvt. Ltd., a Nordic Electric Vehicle (EV) charging service provider in agreement with BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a power distribution company has launched India’s first of its kind pilot project on load balancing on Friday in New Delhi.

The pilot project will focus on managing charging by balancing dynamic demand from EVs with static load input from BYPL in the smart chargers provided by Fortum Charge & Drive (Fortum C&D).

The tenure of the pilot project is for one year. Over the next few months, Fortum will analyse the project capability under varying load & demand response scenarios through its proprietary back end & Fortum C&D India consumer Appi, enabling smart & innovative model for operating electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure networks.

As part of the agreement, a total of three chargers (five charging points) will be deployed in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase I, New Delhi, built & operated by Fortum C&D India offering complete system integration and software as a service (SaaS) for operating electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure networks and customer interfaces to other Distribution Utilities & Charge point operators (CPOs). The capacity of the three deployed chargers will be 60kW DC (CCS), 30kW DC (DC001) (2X15kW guns) and 22kW (Type-II AC), respectively and will be transferred to BYPL at the end of the pilot project.

Speaking on the partnership, Awadhesh Jha, Executive Director, Fortum Charge & Drive India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to collaborate with BSES Yamuna Power Limited on the country’s first of its kind load balancing pilot project to shave the power demand during peak hours. This project will augment our efforts in laying a strong foundation to enable smooth functioning of EVs across the country by creating a widespread network of charging solutions that the vehicle owners and operators can rely on."

“We are hopeful that the success of this pilot project will augment other utilities to come forward to build EV charging infrastructure without a huge investment. The solution may help them optimize their investment in upgrading infrastructure, whilst for CPOs it will pave way for lesser demand charges, if CPOs can manage EV charging infrastructure with lesser contracted capacity, then demanded," he added.

Announcing the innovative EV charging station, a BSES spokesperson said, “Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable growth. We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the future."

The current Indian manufactured EV chargers do not have smart load balancing capability. Hence, identification of right charger and procurement was undertaken in the initial six months from the date of signing the agreement. The new chargers have been integrated to Fortum’s Charger Management System (CMS).

