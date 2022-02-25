As part of the agreement, a total of three chargers (five charging points) will be deployed in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase I, New Delhi, built & operated by Fortum C&D India offering complete system integration and software as a service (SaaS) for operating electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure networks and customer interfaces to other Distribution Utilities & Charge point operators (CPOs). The capacity of the three deployed chargers will be 60kW DC (CCS), 30kW DC (DC001) (2X15kW guns) and 22kW (Type-II AC), respectively and will be transferred to BYPL at the end of the pilot project.