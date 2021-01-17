OPEN APP
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo (REUTERS)
'Foul odour' in cockpit causes IndiGo flight diversion

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 05:51 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • ''During flight, the pilot felt a momentary foul odour. As a matter of caution the aircraft landed at Bhopal. The passengers are being accommodated on another aircraft. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Bhopal,'' the airline said in a statement.

NEW DELHI : An IndiGo flight carrying over 170 passengers, which was operating between Surat and Kolkata, made a 'precautionary landing' at Bhopal on Sunday after the captain reported a 'foul odour' in the cockpit.

"During flight, the pilot felt a momentary foul odour. As a matter of caution the aircraft landed at Bhopal. The passengers are being accommodated on another aircraft. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Bhopal," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo plane, registered as VT-ITH, operated as 6E-357 landed safely at the Bhopal airport.

"The aircraft is at the Bhopal airport and is being checked for technical faults," said a senior official at the airport.

An IndiGo spokesperson however said that the aircraft made a 'precautionary landing' and not an 'emergency landing' while ruling out engine issues behind the diversion.

An emergency landing is the most general term to describe situations where an aircraft makes an abnormal touchdown. Meanwhile, precautionary landing is a situation where further flight is possible but inadvisable in the judgement of the flight crew. A common situation requiring a precautionary landing is a technical problem that is not serious enough to declare 'Mayday'.

IndiGo, which is an Airbus A320neo operator with Pratt & Whitney (PW) powered engines, have in the past faced several engine woes with PW engines that have resulted in diversions, cancellations and delays. However, PW has replaced all older engines with modified engines to address issues related to engine snags as per the directions of Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

