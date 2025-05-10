Found a bomb or missile part? CM Mann issues urgent warning to Punjab citizens as India, Pakistan tension escalates

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalates, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged to citzens not to rush to explosion spots or if they find ‘bomb, drone or missile part’. In such cases, CM asked the citizens to ‘contant the Police or Army immediately’

What Mann said? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, as quoted by ANI, "There is an advisory by the military that if there is an explosion, inform the Police or Army immediately. Do not rush to the location on your own because there might be some live parts (of the object) too...So, I urge everyone to not panic or believe rumours. The military is updating you every 2 hours."

“If the military wants anything - a school or college to stay, or an ambulance, we are providing them with the same. So, if you find a part of any bomb, drone or missile, inform Police or Army immediately. They will come there and defuse it. Don't rush there to see it...,” he added.

Unidentified object leaves crater in field in Punjab's Phagwara The directive comes after an unidentified object fell in a field between Khalyan and Sahni villages in Phagwara distruct early Saturday, officials said.

“The impact of the unidentified object created a crater about 7-8 feet deep and 12-14 feet wide in the field.” Advertisement

Meanwhile, the locals said an explosion-like sound was heard at 2.40 am from the fields of Major Singh at Khalyan village towards Sahni.

Some parts of the unidentified object were found lying scattered in the field. Some wheat straw also caught fire after the projectile fell, which was put out by firemen, they informed.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.