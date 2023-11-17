comScore
Ashneer Grover and his wife were stopped by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while they were about to board a flight abroad.

Former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover was stopped at the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) from flying out of the country.Premium
After being restricted at Delhi airport from flying out of the country, BhartPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said that he is not a flight risk, and there is a normal process to remove the look-out circular (LOC).

The former Shark Tank India judge and his wife, Madhuri Jain, were stopped by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when they were about to board a flight abroad.

They were stopped at the Terminal 3 of the IGI airport. Earlier in the week, a lookout circular (LoC) was issued by the EOW about the BharatPe alleged fraud case

“I found it strange as I have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once," wrote Grover on X.

In his post, Grover also lashed out at the media for the coverage of EOW's investigation against him.

“Baaki aapko jo chhaapna hai chhaapo. Picture chal rahi hai free mein - maze lo! Baaki premature obituaries bahut baari log likh chuke hai - ‘Jatt mareya tad maniye jad terami howe’ ! Don’t pronounce me dead till 13 days after you’ve burned me at the pyre," he wrote on X.

In his social media post, Grover explained that he was unaware of the recent summon released by the Economic Offence Wing. He claimed that he didn't receive any communication or summon from EOW till Friday. He shared that he was travelling to the US from 16-23 November.

While describing the whole incident that took place at the airport, Ashneer Grover wrote that he was informed at the immigration about the Look-out circular issued against him. As the couple was sorting things out, EOW officials informed the immigration to ask them to return home.

The couple was travelling to New York and they were stopped before security check, said Sindhu Pillai, joint commissioner of police (EOW).

“They were asked to return to their Delhi residence and join the probe at the EoW office at Mandir Marg next week," she said.

Earlier, Mint had reported that recruitment firms linked to BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his family members used backdated invoices to siphon off funds for work they never did for the company.

Nearly a year ago, BharatPe had filed a criminal complaint against Ashneer Grover, accusing him and his family of a 81.28 crore fraud, including 7.6 crore allegedly paid to HR consultants.

Related Premium Stories
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 05:39 PM IST
