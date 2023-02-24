Foundational Literacy and Numeracy report highlights focus on language as critical skill

New Delhi: The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy report has highlighted the need to undertake various assessments pertaining to the linguistic system and focus on improving the sample size for assessing learning outcomes effectively.

The report, released by chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy on Friday, highlights the focus on language as a critical foundational skill.

The second edition of the report was released at the India Dialogue Conference organised by Institute for Competitiveness and US-Asia Technology Management Center, Stanford University.

A section of the report explicitly focuses on the numerous initiatives currently implemented at the national and state level in achieving foundational learning goals as outlined in National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy, NIPUN.

The report continues to be a benchmark for states and union territories to track their performance relative to their peers in achieving universal foundational learning by 2026-27.

The report’s findings cover the role of nutrition, access to digital technology and language-focused instructional approach.

The need for data monitoring at a disaggregated level for FLN outcomes is also required to be integrated into the system, along with clearly defined outcome-based indicators on pedagogical framework and education in India, the report said.

The report has been authored by Amit Kapoor, Chair, Institute for Competitiveness, Natalia Chakma, Researcher, Institute for Competitiveness, and Sheen Zutshi, Research Manager, Institute for Competitiveness.

The panelists for the release included Karen Klimowski, Deputy India Mission Director, USAID; Pawan Sain, Joint Secretary, EAC-PM; Arundhuti Gupta, Founder and CEO of Mentor Together, and Asha Jadeja, Founder of Motwani Jadeja Foundation and the panel was chaired by Geetha Murali, CEO, Room to Read.

“Foundational Learning is only one part of the educational cycle. I thank the Institute for Competitiveness for having done this study. I hope they will continue to do this year after year so that we can not only get a snapshot of where states are at a certain point in time but we can also gauge improvements over a period of time," said Bibek Debroy, Chairman, EAC-PM.