Fountains nozzles, worth ₹10 lakh, installed outside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Gate during G20 Summit go missing
Public Works Department officials have said 36 nozzles worth more than ₹10 lakh have been stolen from newly installed fountains outside Bharat Mandapam and at Delhi Gate during G20 Summit, PTI reported Tuesday.
