Four AAI officials test positive for Covid-19
- The cases have been found in the AAI office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi, said an official
- The office has been sealed till June 4, he added
New Delhi: Four Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital on Tuesday, an AAI official said.
The official also said, "The cases have been found in the AAI office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. In response to which, the office has been sealed till June 4."
The Centre had allowed resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25, after staying suspended for two months.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
