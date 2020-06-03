Four AAI officials test positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Four Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital on Tuesday, an AAI official said.

New Delhi: Four Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital on Tuesday, an AAI official said.

The official also said, "The cases have been found in the AAI office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. In response to which, the office has been sealed till June 4."

The official also said, "The cases have been found in the AAI office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. In response to which, the office has been sealed till June 4." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Centre had allowed resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25, after staying suspended for two months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.