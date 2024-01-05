comScore
Four ancestral properties of Dawood Ibrahim to be auctioned today; Shiv Sena's Ajay Srivastava among bidders

Four properties belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, including his childhood home, are set to be auctioned with a reserve price of ₹19 lakh. Lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava is expected to bid for the ancestral home and plans to launch a school there.

Dawood Ibrahim

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's four properties are set to be put up for auction on Friday at a reserve price of 19 lakh. Out of the four properties that have been placed for auction, one is the house where Dawood Ibrahim spent his childhood. 

All four parcels of agricultural land are located in Mumbake village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. One of the possible bidders for Dawood Ibrahim's properties is lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava. He is expected to take part in the bidding for the underworld criminal's ancestral home, according to an NDTV report. 

These properties were seized by the government under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act, of 1976.

Earlier, he had bid for three of the terrorist's properties, including his childhood home in Mumbake. After getting some pending legal clearance on the property, the Shiv Sena member is planning to build a Sanatan Pathshala (school) on his property.

Multiple properties of Dawood have been auctioned by the government over the past twenty years. The first auction of one of Dawood Ibrahim's properties took place in 2000. At that time, no one showed up for bidding due to the fear of the underworld criminal.

Four years ago, six properties of Dawood Ibrahim from the Mumbake village, including his childhood home went up for auction in 2020. In 2017, three luxurious bungalows located in South Delhi, including a hotel, owned by Ibrahim were sold by the government.

Months ago, several media reports claimed that the fugitive underworld criminal faced another attempt at murder in Pakistan. He was reportedly hospitalized in Pakistan's Karachi, after being poisoned. Several reports also suggested that Dawood Ibrahim received treatment at Pakistan hospital under tight security.

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts that cost the lives of nearly 250 people and left thousands of people injured. Indian authorities have hinted that Ibrahim is currently living in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area, a claim that has been often denied by the Pakistan government.

Published: 05 Jan 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App