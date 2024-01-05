Four ancestral properties of Dawood Ibrahim to be auctioned today; Shiv Sena's Ajay Srivastava among bidders
Four properties belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, including his childhood home, are set to be auctioned with a reserve price of ₹19 lakh. Lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava is expected to bid for the ancestral home and plans to launch a school there.
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's four properties are set to be put up for auction on Friday at a reserve price of ₹19 lakh. Out of the four properties that have been placed for auction, one is the house where Dawood Ibrahim spent his childhood.
