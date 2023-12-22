Four soldiers were killed and three others were reportedly injured after an Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. The attack took place in Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), White Knight Corps wrote, “#IndianArmy and #Whiteknight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism."

1) Security forces on Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a day after four army personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack.

2) An official informed that aerial monitoring is also being conducted and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists who ambushed two Army vehicles in the area Thursday afternoon, PTI reported.

3) On Thursday, around 3.45 pm, the two army vehicles carrying personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, said officials.

4) After the attack, they reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and have taken weapons of some of them, officials say. The security officials say that an investigation of the site is being carried out to know the pattern and use of weapons including steel core bullets in the ambush.

5) The incident was reported a day after an explosion occurred inside the compound of an armed police unit in the Poonch district.

6) Windows of some vehicles parked near the compound were damaged due to the explosion that occurred on the intervening night of December 19 and 20 in the Surankote area, officials had said on Wednesday. Authorities launched a probe in connection with the incident.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

