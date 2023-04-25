Four asteroids to pass close to Earth today; all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Four asteroids will pass close to Earth today, two of these asteroids are pretty large resembling the size of an airplane.
On April 25, four asteroids will pass very close to Earth, two of which are quite large, almost resembling an airplane. The asteroids, code-named 2023 HW2 and 2023 HL2, are 90 feet and 88 feet long, respectively. Although it may feel like asteroids pose a threat to the survival of our planet, it is worth noting that not all asteroids pose a serious threat to the living. Only those asteroids that are too large and have a high probability of colliding with Earth pose a real threat to the planet.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×