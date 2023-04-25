On April 25, four asteroids will pass very close to Earth, two of which are quite large, almost resembling an airplane. The asteroids, code-named 2023 HW2 and 2023 HL2, are 90 feet and 88 feet long, respectively. Although it may feel like asteroids pose a threat to the survival of our planet, it is worth noting that not all asteroids pose a serious threat to the living. Only those asteroids that are too large and have a high probability of colliding with Earth pose a real threat to the planet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}