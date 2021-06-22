Positive Impact Rating 2021: Three Indian business schools have been ranked as a pioneering B-school in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. This year, only four business schools globally made it to the top of "pioneering" list, of which three are from India.

Among the three are: SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (JPJIMR), XLRI - Xavier School of Management and Goa Institute of Management (GIM).

The fourth one is University of Business and Technology Kosovo.

"The Indian trio of the S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (JPJIMR), XLRI - Xavier School of Management and Goa Institute of Management (GIM), and the University of Business and Technology Kosovo all achieved the highest level of the PIR as “Pioneering" schools," PIR said in a statement.

"They (institutions) did this thanks to innovative community-based actions, environmental and socially responsible culture and governance, and a strong teaching focus on responsible leadership," it added.

The report was launched last week at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education Global Forum event held virtually from New York.

Speaking to news agency PTI, GIM Director Ajit Parulekar said that the Goa Institute of Management emerged as a leader and was one of the 46 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that took part in the rating. He said only four business schools globally made it to the top-ranked Pioneering list, of which three hail from India.

The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a rating conducted by students and for students. For the second time, students worldwide assessed their business schools on how they perceive their positive impact in the world.





