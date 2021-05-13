OPEN APP
The Central Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of four trains including Mumbai- Pune Deccan Queen due to poor occupancy.

All services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled, it said.

Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled.

The decision was taken in view of poor occupancy due to lockdown-like restrictions enforced in Maharashtra, the CR said in a release.

