The Central Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of four trains including Mumbai- Pune Deccan Queen due to poor occupancy.
All services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled, it said.
Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled.
The decision was taken in view of poor occupancy due to lockdown-like restrictions enforced in Maharashtra, the CR said in a release.
