Home >News >India >Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelled

Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelled

Four Central Railway trains including Deccan Queen cancelled
1 min read . 09:43 PM IST PTI

  • All services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled
  • Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled

The Central Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of four trains including Mumbai- Pune Deccan Queen due to poor occupancy.

All services of Solapur-Hassan special, Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen special, Kolhapur-Mumbai special and Mumbai-Adilabad special trains have been cancelled, it said.

Some trips of the Kanpur Central-Mumbai special train were also cancelled.

The decision was taken in view of poor occupancy due to lockdown-like restrictions enforced in Maharashtra, the CR said in a release.

