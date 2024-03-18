Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train have derailed in Ajmer, Rajasthan. More details are awaited.

“Vehicle number 12548, going from Sabarmati to Agra, derailed near the home signal in Ajmer's Madar today. Four general coaches and the engine of the train had derailed. Railway officials reached the accident site. There has been no loss of life in this incident. However, those who suffered minor injuries were soon taken to the nearby hospitals," PTI quoted North Western Railways CPRO Shashi Kiran as saying.

The NWR has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer station and also released a helpline number -- 0145-2429642 -- for relatives of the passengers travelling on the train, the official said.

"Six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted to other routes," Kiran said.

Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express

The Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express runs four days a week. It leaves Sabarmati Broad Gauge (BG) station on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4:55 PM and reaches Agra Cantt on the following day at 7:15 AM.

The train is scheduled to reach Ajmer Junction at 00:40 AM, halt for 10 minutes and leave at 00:50 AM. It covers three states: Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

