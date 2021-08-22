Four districts in Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy rainfall, predicts IMD

Saha said a monsoon trough was passing through the Tikamgarh and Sindhi districts of MP. Besides, the cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding these two systems were bringing forth moisture, causing rain in MP. Heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh earlier this month, triggering floods and killing at least two dozen people between August 1 and 7, officials had said.