Home >News >India >Four domestic staff at Pawar's Baramati house test positive for coronavirus
NCP President Sharad Pawar (PTI)
NCP President Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Four domestic staff at Pawar's Baramati house test positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 10:09 PM IST PTI

Four domestic helps working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection

PUNE : Four domestic helps working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, said a senior Pune district official.

"A woman and three men who work at Pawar's 'Govindbaug' residence in Baramati tehsil were found to have contracted the virus," he said.

Officials are now tracing the persons who had come in close contact with these four, he said.

Earlier this week, a cook and two security guards at Pawar's Mumbai residence `Silver Oak' had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)

WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years, says Tedros

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST
Diego Graffi, CEO and MD at Piaggio Vehicles (Photo: Mint)

Piaggio Vehicles resume operations at Baramati plants

2 min read . 12 May 2020
A file photo of NCP leader Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

4 persons at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 17 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout