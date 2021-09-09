Four financial tasks you should do before September 30 deadline

For all those of you waiting for the last minute to file your ITR, do it now as only 21 days left for the deadline. 30 September 2021 is the last date to file an income tax return (ITR) for FY 2020-21 for individuals. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline was extended from its earlier usual deadline of 31 July. If you miss the 30 September deadline of ITR filing then you will be liable to pay late fees of ₹5,000. However, the late fee will not exceed ₹1,000 if the total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh in a financial year.