Four H3N2 cases reported in Mumbai: Report1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Maharashtra Health minister Tanaji Sawant informed that 352 patients in the state have been diagnosed with the H3N2 virus so far.
A total of 32 patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai, of which four were diagnosed with the H3N2 influenza virus, while others with H1N1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Wednesday, adding that all patients are in stable condition.
