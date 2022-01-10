Four IITs, including Delhi and Madras, get new directors1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 10:26 PM IST
- IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT-Delhi
IIT-Delhi, Madars, Mandi and Indore got new directors on Monday. IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT-Delhi.
In a tweet, current director Prof V Ramgopal Rao said: “I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee."
IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti has been appointed as director of IIT-Madras. Kamakoti designed India's first indigenously-developed microprocessor 'SHAKTI'.
Laxmidhar Behera, electrical engineering professor at IIT-Kanpur, has been appointed the director of IIT-Mandi and Suhas Joshi, mechanical engineering professor and the dean of alumni and corporate relations at IIT-Bombay, has been appointed the next director of IIT-Indore.
With inputs from PTI
