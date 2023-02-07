Four in 10 households affected by higher milk prices
Earlier this month, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, that sells milk under the brand Amul took another round of price hike, raising the price of milk ₹3 per litre. Amul last hiked prices in October 2022 by ₹2 per litre. Mother Dairy took a round of price hike in December last year
New Delhi: With rising milk prices, four in 10 Indian households have either cut down on the quantity of milk consumed, shifted to lower priced alternatives or stopped buying milk, according to findings of a survey conducted by LocalCircles.
