Four in 10 households affected by higher milk prices

“Frequent increase in prices of different grades of milk of different brands several times over the last one year has been bad news. Most well-known dairy brands, whether cooperatives or startups, have raised the price of their products at least two-to-five times in one year by ₹1-3 each time. The latest increase of ₹3 in the prices of all grades of milk by Amul, Govardhan and other brands has once again got some household consumers to take a call on optimizing or reducing their milk consumption," it said.