Four people, including a minor girl, were killed, and two others injured after the wall of a crematorium collapsed on them in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar area on April 20, as per a PTI report. The tragic incident occurred at 6.20 pm on April 20.

Police said a case of death by negligence has been lodged against the Madanpuri cremation ground's caretaker and management, who are on the run.

Also Read | INDIA bloc rally today in Ranchi; Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, Kalpana Soren to participate| 10 points

Incident Captured on CCTV

The wall collapse was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the cremation ground and showed the 20x15 foot boundary wall suddenly crash down on residents of Arjun Nagar colony who were seated near it.

Six people, including two children, were buried under the debris. Bystanders came to the rescue and called the police, as per the report.

Also Read | US House passes Bill to ban TikTok over ties with China, Senate nod next. See details here

The retrieved residents were rushed to a hospital where four were declared dead. Three of the deceased were identified as Devi Dayal (70), Krishan (52), and Manoj Gaba (41), PTI reported citing the police.

ANI has also identified the deceased minor as 11-year-old Tanya and one of the injured persons as Deepa Pradhan.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the police team is ensuring that necessary legal procedures are followed, ANI added.

Also Read | ‘Question of life and death, conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on ‘denial’ of insulin

Postmortems will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death, it said.

Similar Incident in Jharkhand

Two children lost their lives and four others were injured after an under-construction wall collapsed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Kumardungi area late on April 17, when around 12 children were playing in a courtyard of a house, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagganathpur) Rakesh Nandan Minz said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!