Four Indian students hurt in ‘violent' attack in Russia; medical students' body AIMSA writes to PM Modi — ‘unacceptable'

All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for the safety and protection of Indian medical students in Russia.

The appeal came after four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian mission in Moscow said.

AIMSA's letter to PM Modi The letter by AIMSA shared by news agency ANI said that, "On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we write with deep concern and anguish regarding the recent violent attack on four Indian medical students at Bashkir State Medical University, Russia."

"Such incidents not only endanger the lives and dignity of our students but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among thousands of Indian medical students studying abroad...," it read.

Through the letter, the association "humbly" requested the Government of India to:

1. Take immediate diplomatic steps with the concerned authorities to ensure justice for the attacked students.

2. Strengthen safety mechanisms and student support systems for Indian students studying abroad.

3. Issue clear advisories and establish emergency helplines for Indian students facing threats or discrimination.

4. Ensure strict monitoring and coordination with foreign universities and governments to prevent such incidents in the future.

The letter noted, “Indian students travel overseas with dreams of becoming healthcare professionals and serving humanity. Any act of violence, discrimination, or hostility against them is unacceptable and must be strongly condemned. The safety and well-being of our students must remain a top priority.”

"We trust in your leadership and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens across the globe. AIMSA stands in solidarity with the affected students and their families and urges urgent intervention to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents," it said.

Indian students attacked in Russia Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at State Medical University in Ufa, Russia, the Indian mission here said.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the university in the Bashkortostan Republic.

He attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the Interior Ministry said.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

Eyewitnesses were quoted by Ren TV as saying, "There was blood all around." It also showed footage of wounded people being taken to the hospital by ambulance vans.

Authorities in Ufa reportedly launched a high-level probe into the incident.

Who was the attacker? According to ANI, the Baza channel claimed that the attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit.

"He belonged to the banned NS/WP neo-Nazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about [the] Holocaust," it said and shared the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

Indian embassy, Russian govt react The Indian Embassy called it an "unfortunate incident" and said, "Several persons including four Indian students have been injured."

The Embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

In a release, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care.

"One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition," it added.

The attacker was also been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition, the Baza telegram channel said, as per PTI.

Indian student found dead in Russia Earlier, a 22-year-old Indian student was found dead in a dam in Ufa, Russia, in November last year.

Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh tehsil of Rajasthan's Alwar district, was pursuing MBBS in Russia. He was studying at Bashkir State Medical University, news agency PTI reported.

Chaudhary had gone missing since October 19. His body was found near White River in Ufa on November 6.

"The circumstances of his death are not clear yet. A deeper investigation into the incident is needed as there are still many unanswered questions," Chaudhary's relative, Bhanwar Singh, was quoted by PTI as saying.