Four Indians killed, 1 critically injured in attack on ship departing Ukraine's Odesa port

Four Indians were killed, and one is in a critical condition in hospital after a ship departing from Ukraine's southern port of Odesa was attacked. Condemning the attack, India described the targeting of commercial shipping as "deplorable".
According to Ukraine's navy, the cargo ship - a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel manned by a crew from India and Syria - was hit by three missiles on Sunday, July 19. The ministry said the ship had a crew of 17, five of whom were Indian nationals.
"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the ministry said in a statement.
India said its embassy in Ukraine was in touch with the local authorities and was taking all possible steps to assist those affected by the incident.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the ministry said.
In a separate incident, a Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport, killed three people and injured three others on Monday, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration.
Lysak said the strike also damaged infrastructure facilities at the port, Reuters reported.
Ukraine's Seaports Authority said search and rescue operations continued overnight following the attack.
According to the authority, nine people, including crew members and a maritime pilot, were killed. It added that eight of the 17 crew members aboard the vessel were rescued, Reuters reported.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)