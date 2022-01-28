Four Indians who froze to death on US-Canada border identified

Four Indians who froze to death on US-Canada border identified2 min read . 05:44 PM IST
The family of four including two children were identified as residents of Dingucha village, who travelled to Canada a fortnight ago, according to authorities
The High Commission of India, Ottawa in an official statement identified the four Indian who froze to death on the US-Canada border a few days ago.
According to a statement released by the High Commission of India, Ottawa, the four have been identified as Jagdish Patel (39), his wife Vaishali Patel (37) their daughter Vihangi Patel (11), and their son Dharmik Patel (3).
The four were found to be residents of Dingucha village in Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar, authorities said on Friday morning.
A relative of the family confirmed that the ;ast rites of the four would be conducted in Canada itself.
"The family has decided to perform the last rituals in Canada," says Jashwant Patel, a relative of the family.
The family had reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally when they froze to death in the Manitoba province of Canada, near the US Canada border, on 19 January.
“Further to the report of the tragic death of four people including an infant, whose bodies were recovered near the Canada US border in Manitoba on January 19, 2022, the Canadian authorities have confirmed the identities of the four deceased as Indian nationals. The next of the kin of the deceased have been informed. The Consulate General of India in Toronto is in touch with the family of the deceased and is providing all consular support. The High Commission offers its sincerest to the family and friends of the victims," read a statement from the High Commission of India in Ottawa.
Jagdish, worked as a schoolteacher in the past and had switched to running different businesses in Kalol city. The family has a one-storey house in Dingucha, which remains locked as Jagdish’s father Baldev Patel has also left the village. The family had travelled to Canada a fortnight ago on a visitor’s VISA, authorities further said.
