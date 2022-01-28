Four Indians who froze to death on US-Canada border identified

“Further to the report of the tragic death of four people including an infant, whose bodies were recovered near the Canada US border in Manitoba on January 19, 2022, the Canadian authorities have confirmed the identities of the four deceased as Indian nationals. The next of the kin of the deceased have been informed. The Consulate General of India in Toronto is in touch with the family of the deceased and is providing all consular support. The High Commission offers its sincerest to the family and friends of the victims," read a statement from the High Commission of India in Ottawa.