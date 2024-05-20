The arrest of the four suspected ISIS terrorists comes two months after Assam Police arrested India's head of ISIS and his close associate from Dhubri district in Assam.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four suspected Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorists, all Sri Lankan nationals, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, the four suspects have been taken to an undisclosed location and will undergo intense interrogation as the security agencies seek more information on their module and the motive behind their presence at the Ahmedabad airport.

CISF has beefed up security around the Ahmedabad International Airport, which is buzzing with activity today due to the arrival of three IPL teams ahead of the 2024 playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The arrest of these four suspected ISIS terrorists comes two months after Assam Police arrested India's head of ISIS, Haris Farooqi and his close associate, Anurag Singh, in Assam's Dhubri district after they crossed over to India from Bangladesh.

The duo, arrested by the Special Task Force (STF), were brought to their office in Guwahati and were later handed over to India's anti-terrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“The identity of both of them was ascertained, and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, is the head of ISIS in India. His associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan of Panipat got converted to Islam, while his wife is a Bangladeshi national," the Assam Police CPRO, Pranabjyoti Goswami, had said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that both of the accused were highly “indoctrinated" and “motivated" members of ISIS in India. “They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India," he said.

ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is a militant extremist group that follows a fundamentalist Wahhabi doctrine of Sunni Islam. It emerged as a significant force in the early 2010s, gaining global notoriety for its brutal tactics and territorial ambitions.

The ISIS terrorists have been involved in some of the major terrorist attacks across the world, including the recent Moscow attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!