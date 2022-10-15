Four killed in car accident in UP, owner live on FB before accident | Watch

Four people were killed after a BMW car from which they were traveling rammed into a container truck. The car was reportedly moving at an extremely high speed of 230 KM per hour on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Minutes before the accident, a person sitting in the car went live on Facebook with the camera focused on the speedometer, where a speed as high as 230 KM per hour can be seen.

