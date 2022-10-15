Four killed in car accident in UP, owner live on FB before accident | Watch

Four killed in car accident in UP, owner live on FB before accident | Watch1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
- Four persons were killed after their BMW rammed in truck at a speed of 230 KM per hour, the people in the car went live on Facebook before accident
Four people were killed after a BMW car from which they were traveling rammed into a container truck. The car was reportedly moving at an extremely high speed of 230 KM per hour on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Minutes before the accident, a person sitting in the car went live on Facebook with the camera focused on the speedometer, where a speed as high as 230 KM per hour can be seen.
In a video which has gone viral on the internet, a young man can also be heard on camera saying “all four will die".
The police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials soon rushed to the spot, the officials said.
Ravish Kumar, the District Magistrate and P Somen Burma, the Superintendent of Police also reached the spot and asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to take appropriate action.
The DM informed that the deceased have been identified as Anand Prakash (35), resident of Dehri, Bihar, Akhilesh Singh (35), and Deepak Kumar (37). The fourth person killed is not identified yet, and efforts are on to ascertain his identity.
The accident can be easily attributed to the high speed of the car and the negligence of the driver, but the condition of the Purvanchal Expressway is also not something to be proud of. Last week, after heavy rains, a car got stuck in the 5ft deep and 15ft wide pothole on the expressway.
The expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in March 2022.
