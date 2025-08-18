Four killed, one injured in major fire at electronics store in Delhi's Raja Garden

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out on Monday west Delhi's electronics shop, following which four of its staff died and another injured, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The report added that the fire began at the first-floor godown of 'Mahajan Electronics' and later spread to the second floor of the four-storey building.

The blaze was reported at 3.08 pm, said a Delhi Fire Services official, adding, "We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Dense smoke had already engulfed the floor, making it difficult for those trapped to escape. Four people were found unconscious and were immediately shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulance."

The deceased have been identified as ayushi (22), Payal (20), Amandeep Kaur (22), and Ravi (28), who died due to suffocation in the fire, while Sandeep Sharma (25) is undergoing treatment at the hospital. All the five are workers in the shop, said the official.

The firefighting operation was completed at 4.10 pm, after which cooling measures were taken to ensure no secondary fire erupted.

Citing the cause of the fire, officials said that it is yet to be ascertained and the local police are carrying out further investigation.

According to police, the showroom of the store is on the ground floor. The first floor where the fire started was used as a godown and the building had two other floors.

A distress call regarding the fire was received at the Moti Nagar police station around 3 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, adding, the Moti Nagar SHO and his staff reached the spot, while the fire brigade simultaneously launched rescue operations.

"People present there informed us that five people were trapped inside. After sustained efforts, all of them were taken out and rushed to hospitals. Four of them lost their lives, while one is undergoing treatment," said the DCP.

According to police, the bodies have been preserved for post-mortem examination and their families have been informed.

Eyewitness says THIS: Sumit, who worked at the electronics store, said, as quoted by PTI, "Around 30 to 35 of us work at Mahajan Electronics. It was lunchtime when the fire started. Aman, Payal, Ravi and Ayushi were on the same floor where the fire broke out. They got trapped before they could escape."

"Everyone rushed out as soon as we saw the fire and dense smoke. Most of us managed to come out safely, but four of our colleagues were stuck inside. We immediately called the ambulance and informed the police about the matter. We were helpless as the flames had already spread by then," he said.

Senior police officers, including the DCP Vichitra Veer, also rushed to the spot and directed the officers to investigate the case properly. The officer said that appropriate proceedings have been initiated. "We are investigating all aspects, including whether there was any lapse in fire safety norms or negligence in handling electrical equipment," he said.

Police teams, including forensic experts, will visit the spot to collect evidence and ascertain the exact cause of the fire.