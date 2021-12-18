Four Mi-17V5 chopper accidents in last five years, including Gen Rawat's: Govt

“Four accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF) have taken place in the last five years, including the one which took place on 8 December, in which all 14 people along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat lost their lives. In these four accidents, a total of 21 people lost their lives," said minister of state in the ministry of defence Ajay Bhatt.