Four more states found to be water-stressed amid groundwater crisis4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to be brought on board the Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Jal) that aims to restore depleting groundwater levels across India
NEW DELHI : Four more states have recently been found to be water-stressed to add to the seven already on a Central list amid a growing crisis over groundwater extraction, primarily for irrigation.
