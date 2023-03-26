Four more states found to be water-stressed amid groundwater crisis

“To restore the ground water table in India, village ponds and lakes or other wetlands in and around villages, towns and cities need to be restored with its hydrological connectivity such as inlet and outlets that would automatically recharge the groundwater for the use of drinking or irrigation. If required, desiltation may be carried out in selected wetlands to increase their water holding capacities," said K. Sivakumar, Professor of Ecology and Environmental Sciences at Pondicherry University.