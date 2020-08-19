Four new coronavirus cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI : The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,680 on Wednesday with four new patients coming to light, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The area, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported a rise of four cases on the third consecutive day.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population over 6.5 lakh.

Out of 2,680 COVID-19 patients recorded in Dharavi, 2,340 have already recovered and there are only 80 active cases at present, the BMC official said.

Since June, the civic body has stopped sharing the death toll from the area.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated