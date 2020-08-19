Four new coronavirus cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI : The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,680 on Wednesday with four new patients coming to light, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,680 on Wednesday with four new patients coming to light, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The area, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported a rise of four cases on the third consecutive day.

The area, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported a rise of four cases on the third consecutive day. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population over 6.5 lakh.

Out of 2,680 COVID-19 patients recorded in Dharavi, 2,340 have already recovered and there are only 80 active cases at present, the BMC official said.

Since June, the civic body has stopped sharing the death toll from the area.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusDharavi